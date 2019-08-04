Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) Announces Earnings Results

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. Carbon Black had a negative return on equity of 37.37% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of CBLK stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,460. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Carbon Black has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $27.27.
In related news, CEO Patrick Morley sold 277,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $5,278,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald H. Nordin sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,648,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,960 shares of company stock worth $10,378,490 over the last three months. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cowen began coverage on Carbon Black in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Carbon Black from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.54.
Carbon Black Company Profile
Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.
See Also: Call Option Volume
