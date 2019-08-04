Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) Announces Earnings Results

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. Carbon Black had a negative return on equity of 37.37% and a negative net margin of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CBLK stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,739,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,460. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Carbon Black has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $27.27.

In related news, CEO Patrick Morley sold 277,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $5,278,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald H. Nordin sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $1,648,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,960 shares of company stock worth $10,378,490 over the last three months. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBLK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carbon Black by 240.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Carbon Black by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carbon Black in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Carbon Black by 1,748.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carbon Black by 341.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carbon Black from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cowen began coverage on Carbon Black in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Carbon Black from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Carbon Black from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.54.

Carbon Black, Inc provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. The company offers CB Predictive Security Cloud, a big data and analytics platform, which provides endpoint data collection, streaming analytics, collective intelligence, and open application program interfaces, as well as a set of security services.

