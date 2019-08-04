Cappasity (CAPP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $63,059.00

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $63,059.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDAX, Kucoin and IDEX. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded 34.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $590.09 or 0.05393187 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042466 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000181 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001130 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CRYPTO:CAPP) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 536,449,149 tokens. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

