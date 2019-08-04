Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Capitala Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

NASDAQ CPTA traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.56. 90,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,603. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $153.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.13. Capitala Finance has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Capitala Finance had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 34.43%. The company had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that Capitala Finance will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.42%. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPTA. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Capitala Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new position in Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Capitala Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Capitala Finance by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 46,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

