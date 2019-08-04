Capital One Financial Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Capital One Financial reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HR. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a mkt perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:HR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 678,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,799. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.25. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.37). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $116.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.43%.

In other news, insider John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 13,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $419,574.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,198,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 24.4% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,271,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,048,000 after buying an additional 642,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,990,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,361,000 after buying an additional 209,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 584,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,611,000 after buying an additional 177,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,295,000 after buying an additional 115,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

