CanYaCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $7,677.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CanYaCoin has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for $0.0225 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Cryptopia, IDAX and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $588.18 or 0.05377296 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000180 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001134 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,819,041 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin . The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

CanYaCoin Token Trading

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Lykke Exchange and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

