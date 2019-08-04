Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on REAL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of REAL stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,452. RealReal has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $30.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,445,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $822,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,748,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

