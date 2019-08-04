Canaccord Genuity Raises Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $105.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZEN. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Zendesk from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.79.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. Zendesk has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -84.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.33. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.67% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.96, for a total transaction of $35,680.48. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,751.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total value of $456,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,001.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,561 shares of company stock worth $10,532,884 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $687,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

