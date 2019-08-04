Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ELY. Roth Capital set a $19.00 price objective on Callaway Golf and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Callaway Golf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

NYSE ELY traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.57. 958,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $516.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.07 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.74%.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.14 per share, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell L. Fleischer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $73,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,859 shares in the company, valued at $233,920.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 21,575 shares of company stock valued at $324,630 in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,809,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,283,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,058,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Callaway Golf by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.