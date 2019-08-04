Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CALA. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Calithera Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.19. The stock had a trading volume of 193,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,373. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.26. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Susan Molineaux purchased 51,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $200,208.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 525.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 2,487.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

