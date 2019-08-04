California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $179.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.97 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

CWT stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.58. The stock had a trading volume of 271,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,347. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $55.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.09%.

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $590,230. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 414.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 609.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWT. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Monday, June 10th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

