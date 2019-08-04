Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Downgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.25.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.27. 1,802,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,311. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.02. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $580.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.41 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 31.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $3,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,596,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $3,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,626,913.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,212,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14,036.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,039,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,200,000 after buying an additional 1,032,225 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,027,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,345,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,958,000 after buying an additional 571,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 753,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,858,000 after buying an additional 287,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

