Bulleon Price Reaches $0.0480 on Exchanges (BUL)

Bulleon (CURRENCY:BUL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Bulleon token can now be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000440 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. Bulleon has a market capitalization of $52,650.00 and $49.00 worth of Bulleon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bulleon has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bulleon Token Profile

Bulleon’s total supply is 1,160,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,096,353 tokens. The official website for Bulleon is bulleon.io . The Reddit community for Bulleon is /r/Bulleon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bulleon’s official message board is medium.com/@Bulleon_net . Bulleon’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bulleon

Bulleon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulleon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulleon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bulleon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

