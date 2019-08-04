BTU Protocol Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00003282 BTC on exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $26.18 million and $6,768.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $599.68 or 0.05263526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00040858 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000173 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001127 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

BTU Protocol Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,010,609 tokens. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.