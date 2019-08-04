Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Price Down 10.9%

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)’s share price traded down 10.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $41.23 and last traded at $41.57, 2,724,595 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 250% from the average session volume of 778,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.64.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $57.00 price objective on Bruker and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Bruker to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Get Bruker alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $490.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $16,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,991,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,867,924.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $57,419.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,791.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 801,374 shares of company stock worth $33,241,419. 26.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bruker by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.