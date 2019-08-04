Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.57-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.028-2.048 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.04 billion.Bruker also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.57-1.61 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC set a $57.00 price target on Bruker and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Bruker in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.18.

Bruker stock traded down $5.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.57. 2,790,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69. Bruker has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $51.41.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $490.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.70 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $57,419.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $451,791.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $16,592,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,991,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,867,924.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 801,374 shares of company stock valued at $33,241,419 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

