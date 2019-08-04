Brokerages Set Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Target Price at $6.39

Shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.39.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFN. B. Riley raised shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Infinera from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.99 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Infinera alerts:

Shares of INFN stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Infinera has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $664.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Infinera had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Infinera’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Fallon bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $166,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at $700,185.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $559,250. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter worth $2,353,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,354,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,380,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Infinera by 187.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 725,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 472,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Infinera by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,831,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 12,431 shares during the last quarter. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.