Brokerages Set Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target at $325.67

Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $325.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Anthem to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anthem from $359.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

ANTM stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.57. 909,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,589. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Anthem has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.11, for a total value of $152,937.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,570.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $212,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,765 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,092. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 176.8% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 694,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,217,000 after buying an additional 443,428 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 252.0% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 523,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,728,000 after purchasing an additional 374,746 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 1,493.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 371,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,520,000 after purchasing an additional 347,887 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Anthem by 36,404.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 284,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,437,000 after purchasing an additional 283,594 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

