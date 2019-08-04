Brokerages Expect Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $793.72 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) to announce sales of $793.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tronox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $762.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $825.00 million. Tronox reported sales of $492.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tronox will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tronox.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.80 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 0.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on Tronox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $19.00 price target on Tronox and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tronox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman acquired 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,948.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,313.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne A. Hinman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $55,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 142,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,305.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,027 shares of company stock worth $305,315 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox by 3,011.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Tronox during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tronox during the first quarter worth $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tronox by 26.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tronox during the first quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TROX traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,021. Tronox has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $17.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 3.30.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tronox (TROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.