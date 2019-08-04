Brokerages Expect Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) to Announce -$3.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) will post ($3.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Beigene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.54) and the lowest is ($3.39). Beigene posted earnings of ($2.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beigene will report full-year earnings of ($12.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.01) to ($9.73). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($12.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.78) to ($7.42). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Beigene.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.15) by $0.34. Beigene had a negative net margin of 302.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BGNE. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, May 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Beigene from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

In related news, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 15,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $1,880,027.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,911,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,370,016.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 10,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $1,362,890.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 328,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,246,573.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,043. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Beigene in the fourth quarter worth about $8,241,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Beigene by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beigene by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Beigene by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Beigene by 418.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 108,218 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,696. Beigene has a 52 week low of $105.19 and a 52 week high of $182.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.69.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

