Brokerages Anticipate ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $504.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report sales of $504.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViaSat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $525.94 million and the lowest is $490.20 million. ViaSat reported sales of $438.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ViaSat will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ViaSat.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.73 million. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. ViaSat’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

VSAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of ViaSat in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded ViaSat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.92 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

In other ViaSat news, insider Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $1,431,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Allen Lay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $87,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 442,028 shares of company stock valued at $39,546,239. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViaSat during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ViaSat during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in ViaSat during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ViaSat by 1,626.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ViaSat by 170.6% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ViaSat stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.78. 388,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.72 and a beta of 0.86. ViaSat has a 12-month low of $55.93 and a 12-month high of $97.31.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

