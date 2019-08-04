Brokerages Anticipate Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Upwork’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

In other news, insider Hayden Brown sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $62,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $1,531,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,451 shares of company stock worth $9,687,211 over the last three months. 40.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $906,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $513,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPWK stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.88. The company had a trading volume of 591,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,286. Upwork has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

