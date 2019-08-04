Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust (NASDAQ:PSTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Postal Realty Trust (NASDAQ:PSTL) will post $1.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 million and the highest is $2.11 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $9.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 million to $10.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.05 million, with estimates ranging from $11.90 million to $20.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSTL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Postal Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.13.

NASDAQ:PSTL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. 1,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,927. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.29. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $788,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,132,000.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that will own and manage properties leased to the United States Postal Service, or USPS. Upon completion of the offering and related formation transactions, the Company will own and manage an initial portfolio of 271 postal properties located in 41 states comprising 871,843 net leasable interior square feet, all of which are leased to the USPS, and through its taxable REIT subsidiary will provide fee-based third party property management services for an additional 404 postal properties leased to the USPS and owned by family members of Andrew Spodek, the Company's chief executive officer, and their partners.

