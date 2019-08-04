Brokerages Anticipate Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.98 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) will report sales of $3.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.02 billion and the lowest is $3.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $3.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year sales of $16.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $16.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.30 billion to $18.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. ValuEngine cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,898. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $103.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.