Brokerages Anticipate Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) to Post $0.63 EPS

Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Marlin Business Services an industry rank of 77 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have commented on MRLN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th.

In related news, General Counsel Edward Ralph Jr. Dietz sold 2,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $56,701.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP James Sherlock sold 2,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $51,313.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $110,350. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 919.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the first quarter worth about $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services during the second quarter worth about $241,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marlin Business Services stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,721. The company has a market capitalization of $286.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.95. Marlin Business Services has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $30.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Marlin Business Services will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Marlin Business Services’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Marlin Business Services’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

