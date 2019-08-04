Brokerages Anticipate IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.26. IAC/InterActiveCorp reported earnings per share of $2.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th.

On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $5.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $7.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IAC/InterActiveCorp.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 16.05%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on IAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to $321.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.06.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, reaching $236.77. 770,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,083. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $149.85 and a 1-year high of $246.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,332,500. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 78.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

