Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BR. ValuEngine raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. DA Davidson lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.33.

BR stock opened at $127.73 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $91.34 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 46.61% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $912,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,592.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $461,086.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,512.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,149 shares of company stock worth $23,659,712 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 183.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

