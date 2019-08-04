Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92, Morningstar.com reports. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $528.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Bright Horizons Family Solutions updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.59-3.64 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.59-3.64 EPS.

BFAM traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $149.56. 376,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,889. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.29. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $105.15 and a one year high of $157.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 1,200 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,156,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen I. Dreier sold 4,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,826.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,756 shares of company stock worth $5,458,127 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,423,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 705,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,678,000 after buying an additional 240,178 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 312,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after buying an additional 186,817 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,734,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,465,000 after buying an additional 148,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 892,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,759,000 after buying an additional 104,518 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.