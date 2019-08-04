Brady (NYSE:BRC) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 target price on Brady and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of Brady stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.68. 365,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.69. Brady has a 12 month low of $36.70 and a 12 month high of $52.51.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $289.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.66 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brady will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Brady’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In related news, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $48,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,588. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 7,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total value of $362,378.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,367 shares of company stock worth $2,074,875. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Brady by 107.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter worth $207,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

