Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of (0.14-0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $60-65 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.69 million.Boingo Wireless also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.45–0.34 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $625.03 million, a P/E ratio of -440.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $35.98.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.74 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WIFI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.78.

In other news, insider Derek Peterson sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $253,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,621.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Hagan sold 98,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,979.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,056,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,170,556.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,919 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

