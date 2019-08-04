Bodhi [ETH] (BOE) Price Hits $0.10

Bodhi [ETH] (CURRENCY:BOE) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Bodhi [ETH] has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $4,266.00 worth of Bodhi [ETH] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bodhi [ETH] token can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bytex, Bibox and Gate.io. In the last week, Bodhi [ETH] has traded up 80.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $589.22 or 0.05388729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042470 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000181 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001157 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Bodhi [ETH]

Bodhi [ETH] (BOE) is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. Bodhi [ETH]’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,817,589 tokens. Bodhi [ETH]’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken . Bodhi [ETH]’s official message board is medium.com/@bodhitoken . The official website for Bodhi [ETH] is www.bodhi.network . The Reddit community for Bodhi [ETH] is /r/bodhiproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bodhi [ETH] Token Trading

Bodhi [ETH] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bodhi [ETH] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bodhi [ETH] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bodhi [ETH] using one of the exchanges listed above.

