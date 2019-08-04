BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) a $82.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 target price on Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

