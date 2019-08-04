B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $344.48

B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $344.48 and traded as low as $353.80. B&M European Value Retail shares last traded at $355.40, with a volume of 1,299,503 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on BME. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.81) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 437.78 ($5.72).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 344.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.39%.

In related news, insider Simon Arora sold 14,988,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.90), for a total transaction of £56,205,311.25 ($73,442,194.24). Also, insider Gilles Petit purchased 2,440 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.72) per share, for a total transaction of £8,808.40 ($11,509.73).

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

