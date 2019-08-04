bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.51), Briefing.com reports. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 1,158.04%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded down $7.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.28. 1,085,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,345. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.64. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $87.49 and a 1-year high of $176.55.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

BLUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

In other news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,139,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Davidson sold 6,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $883,722.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,820 shares of company stock worth $2,493,620 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.