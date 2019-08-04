Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.22-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $281-284 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.62 million.Blackline also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.22-0.25 EPS.

Shares of Blackline stock traded up $13.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,161,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.42 and a beta of 0.88. Blackline has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $58.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02.

Get Blackline alerts:

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackline will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Blackline from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackline from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut Blackline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Blackline news, CFO Mark Partin sold 9,500 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total transaction of $476,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,510,695. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.