Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Price Target Raised to $89.00

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) had its price target upped by DA Davidson to $89.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BLKB. Stephens downgraded shares of Blackbaud from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.88.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB traded down $1.63 on Thursday, reaching $88.48. 274,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,852. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.53 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.67%.

In other Blackbaud news, EVP Kevin W. Mooney sold 8,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $708,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,375.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 2.6% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,037,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,616,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Blackbaud by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud by 24.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Blackbaud by 51.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 70.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

