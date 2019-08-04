Bitspace Tops One Day Volume of $2.00 (BSX)

Bitspace (CURRENCY:BSX) traded 44.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. Bitspace has a total market cap of $14,142.00 and $2.00 worth of Bitspace was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitspace has traded up 96.6% against the US dollar. One Bitspace coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00075765 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 83.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001901 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Galilel (GALI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000113 BTC.

iDealCash (DEAL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000409 BTC.

EVOS (EVOS) traded up 159.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Bitspace

Bitspace is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2018. Bitspace’s total supply is 13,746,492 coins. Bitspace’s official Twitter account is @Bitspace_BSX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitspace’s official website is bit-space.io.

Buying and Selling Bitspace

Bitspace can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitspace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitspace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitspace using one of the exchanges listed above.

