bitJob (STU) Price Down 5.4% This Week

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded down 35% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. bitJob has a market capitalization of $33,804.00 and approximately $117.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitJob token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. During the last seven days, bitJob has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bitJob alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00251419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.57 or 0.01385558 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023034 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00109056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000514 BTC.

bitJob Profile

bitJob was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. bitJob’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob . bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for bitJob is bitjob.io

Buying and Selling bitJob

bitJob can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Liquid, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitJob should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitJob Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitJob and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.