Bitcoin Green (BITG) Price Hits $0.61 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Green (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Green has traded up 35.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Green has a total market capitalization of $5.18 million and $70,310.00 worth of Bitcoin Green was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Green coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00008667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008843 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00027708 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00013995 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $224.72 or 0.02067103 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Green Coin Profile

Bitcoin Green (BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Bitcoin Green’s total supply is 8,471,793 coins. Bitcoin Green’s official website is www.savebitcoin.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Green is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Green’s official Twitter account is @btc_green

Bitcoin Green Coin Trading

Bitcoin Green can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Green directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Green should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Green using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

