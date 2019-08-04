Bitblocks Hits 1-Day Volume of $618.00 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $139,036.00 and $618.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033900 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003295 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00156388 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005530 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004440 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00054092 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 99.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks (BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 162,575,170 coins and its circulating supply is 117,736,710 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

