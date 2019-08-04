Bismuth (BIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.87 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $706.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00029116 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003978 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000177 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bismuth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

