BioTime (BTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BioTime (NASDAQ:BTX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect BioTime to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

BioTime (NASDAQ:BTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million.

Shares of BioTime stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.04. 364,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,539. BioTime has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11.

BioTime, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies primarily in the United States and Israel. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; and Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV-associated facial lipoatrophy.

