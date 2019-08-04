BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Sidoti

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) had its target price cut by Sidoti from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

BEAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark set a $82.00 price target on BioTelemetry and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut BioTelemetry from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioTelemetry from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $81.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.57.

BioTelemetry stock traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.03. 961,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.32. BioTelemetry has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $80.92.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BioTelemetry will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 42.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 668,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,190,000 after acquiring an additional 199,171 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,052,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 284.2% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 478,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,972,000 after acquiring an additional 354,043 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 28.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 398,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 87,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

