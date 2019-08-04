BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

NASDAQ BDSI traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 988,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,230. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.57. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $349.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.48.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 42.09%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Herm Cukier sold 30,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $153,544.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,996.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $30,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 596,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,429,743 shares of company stock worth $11,699,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.