Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Biocept in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

BIOC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.04. 392,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,166. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.93. Biocept has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 338.61% and a negative net margin of 695.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biocept stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 180.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,055 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.86% of Biocept worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

