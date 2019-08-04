Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Shares of BPTH stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,909. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67. Bio-Path has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $73.52.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Bio-Path accounts for about 0.2% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gainplan LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

See Also: Straddles

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.