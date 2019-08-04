Bezant (BZNT) 1-Day Volume Hits $556,975.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $9.70 million and approximately $556,975.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bibox, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bezant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00240441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.01332405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00021811 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00106483 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000480 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,871,000 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Fatbtc, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.