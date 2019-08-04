Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $89.35 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.67.

Shares of BYND stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.11. 5,800,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,764,427. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $239.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.72.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.93 million. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 214.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Lane bought 29,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $736,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dariush Ajami bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at $6,571,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at $4,468,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

