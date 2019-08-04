Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Carrefour (EPA:CA) a €17.80 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €17.80 ($20.70) target price on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CA. Barclays set a €18.20 ($21.16) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($18.02) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.10 ($23.37) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €18.16 ($21.12).

CA opened at €17.06 ($19.83) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €17.43. Carrefour has a 1 year low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 1 year high of €23.68 ($27.53).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

