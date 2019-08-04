Belden (NYSE:BDC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.58.

BDC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.16. The company had a trading volume of 491,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.42. Belden has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). Belden had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $637.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.30%.

In other Belden news, SVP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,692 shares in the company, valued at $486,058.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Belden by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Belden by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

