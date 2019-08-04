Beacon (BECN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $67,386.00 and $2.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003617 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000250 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001416 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002043 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 9,225,775 coins and its circulating supply is 8,981,342 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

